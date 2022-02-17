Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.