Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

PECO stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

