Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 685 by Analysts at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 685 ($9.27) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $685.00.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

