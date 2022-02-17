Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FENG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

