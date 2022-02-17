Phore Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $9,648.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00568532 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,218,295 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

