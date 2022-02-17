PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 276,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,451. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

