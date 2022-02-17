PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 276,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,451. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
