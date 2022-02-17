PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000.

Shares of PML traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 110,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,897. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

