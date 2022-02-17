PIN (PIN) One Day Volume Tops $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

