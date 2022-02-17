Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

