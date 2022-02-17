Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

PXD stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $223.81. 56,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,859. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

