Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

