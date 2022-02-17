Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.81. 56,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

