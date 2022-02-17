Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

