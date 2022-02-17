Plair Tops One Day Volume of $1,536.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Plair has a market capitalization of $792,828.27 and $1,536.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.