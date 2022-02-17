Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLNT opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

