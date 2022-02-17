Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PLNT opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
