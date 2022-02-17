PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,600 shares of company stock worth $490,782.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

