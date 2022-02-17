PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth $142,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
