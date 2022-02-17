Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $33.68.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
