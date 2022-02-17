Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

