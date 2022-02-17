PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 9.4% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.12. 13,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

