Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 11,061 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $71.41 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

