Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

