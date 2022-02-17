Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,327,179 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of BTRS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

