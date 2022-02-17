Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 488,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,337 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

