Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 335.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.