Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $747,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

PINS opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

