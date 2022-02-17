Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $810,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

