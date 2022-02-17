Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $654,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

