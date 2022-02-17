Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $867,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.