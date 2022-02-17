Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 6,097 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

