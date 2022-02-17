Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

