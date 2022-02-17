Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Points International stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

