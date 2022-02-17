Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

