Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $51,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

