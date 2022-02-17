Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.56

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 656.56 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 650.40 ($8.80). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 658.45 ($8.91), with a volume of 3,131 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.76. The company has a market capitalization of £90.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

