Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.