Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

