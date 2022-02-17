Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 305,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.42.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

