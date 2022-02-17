Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Precigen by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Precigen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Precigen by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

