Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

