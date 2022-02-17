Profund Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 170,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

CAKE stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 314.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

