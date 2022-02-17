Profund Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.