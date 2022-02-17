Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLI opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

