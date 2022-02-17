Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF stock opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

