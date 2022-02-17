Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.850 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 3,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.