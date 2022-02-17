Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 5,117.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Provention Bio worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

