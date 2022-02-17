Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPLPY remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.