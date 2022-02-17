PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

