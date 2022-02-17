Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRTNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LRTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 119,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

