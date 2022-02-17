Putnam Investments LLC Has $845,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $597.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.23 and its 200 day moving average is $547.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

