Putnam Investments LLC Sells 926 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

TFII stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.