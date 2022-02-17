Putnam Investments LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $42.41 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

